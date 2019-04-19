Bad Suns play to a packed crowd at the TLA | The Triangle

Los Angeles-based band Bad Suns brought their tour through Philadelphia April 16. The tour is in promotion of their new album “Mystic Truth” which came out March 22. The indie rock band, consisting of Christo Bowman, Gavin Bennett, Miles Morris and Ray Libby, brought their bright rocking indie sound to the Theater of the Living Arts for a packed Tuesday night show.

The band was joined on the road by rising pop singer Carlie Hanson. The singer-songwriter has gained notoriety for her tracks “Only One” and “Numb.” The Triangle had the pleasure of interviewing her before she went out on tour.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Carlie Hanson had a captivating amount of energy on stage. She was really working the crowd, flying back and forth across the stage and jumping around to her songs. Her voice was rich and full in her lower register and delicate and airy in the higher end. The control she displayed was amazing considering how much she was moving while singing.

In the live arrangement, her music had a much stronger punk rock influence. While her recorded music is more pop-driven and electronic, her live set is backed with a guitarist and drummer that bringer a more raw and gritty edge to the music. Hanson herself even pulled out a bass for one of the tracks.

Carlie Hanson was a great opening act. The crowd was into her music and she had a good amount singing along with her by the end of her set. She played a couple new tracks that I will definitely keep an eye out for.

Once Bad Suns took the stage, the crowd was in it. From the very first song, the packed room was full of movement and shouting voices singing along to every word.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The stage set up was visually enticing, with lots of LED light poles and strobing lights. The lights were flashing in various colors and really added to the intrigue of the live set.

Bad Suns played a fair amount of songs from all of their albums, giving their fans everything they wanted to hear. The band brought a fair amount of energy to the stage too. Lead singer Bowman delivered a great performance vocally and the band was strong together. The members were bringing all of their energy to the table for this show.

The show wrapped a little late for a Tuesday, but fans left with great memories of Bad Suns and a new artist to check out, Carlie Hanson.