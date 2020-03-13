Four shows on Netflix you should avoid | The Triangle

Drexel students are armed with crazy busy schedules, making it difficult to find a TV show worthy of dedicating our little free time to. Navigating the hundreds of Netflix shows can take time that we cannot really afford here at Drexel, so allow us to help you out. Here’s a list of some Netflix shows that aren’t worth watching. If you still want to see them, by all means, go right ahead, but maybe settle in with someone who has a good sense of humor to stumble through these with you — these writers certainly couldn’t master the art of a good laugh.

4. “Love is Blind”

Besides the “feeding-her-dog-wine-straight-out-of-the-glass” fiasco that had Twitter buzzing (and for good reason — dogs can’t eat grapes!), this show really is not worth sitting through 11 episodes of TLC-esque content. SNL’s recent cut for time “Love is Blind” sketch is funnier and more interesting. Plus, this three-minute sketch features John Mulaney, America’s favorite anxious comedian in a role much better suited for him than the confusing “Sack Lunch Bunch.”

3. “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”

Now three seasons in, CAOS has fallen further downhill with every passing season, veering more and more toward “Riverdale” than viewers ever wanted. Season one was intriguing, with an interesting plot, tight-knit characters, relationships and a relatively new plot. Season two “Sabrina” was a bit darker, more confusing and overall mediocre, leaving the recently released season three a feverish hell-dream of a plot. It’s not funny or cool anymore, it’s just… weird, turning into a waste of the talented cast’s time.

2. “13 Reasons Why”

No stranger to bad press, “13 Reasons Why” is a mess of a show and not worth your time. For some reason, Netflix has elected to renew the teen drama, despite receiving overwhelmingly negative reviews for the past two seasons (and major backlash for creating the graphic show in general). There are too many characters, nauseating scenes and a distorted reality of high school so severe that it has traumatized some viewers.

1. “John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch”

John Mulaney’s variety show/musical comedy special features cameos from many famous performers, including Tony award-winning actor, Andre de Shields, actor Jake Gyllenhaal and Academy award-winning musician David Byrne. Despite this interesting cast, Mulaney disappoints. Lacking a plot and good-hearted laughter, this children’s show disappoints adults and probably kids too, who most likely would not appreciate this all-star cast.