Echosmith put on a good show at Hersheypark Stadium | The Triangle

Known for their 2013 hit release “Cool Kids,” the sibling trio of Echosmith is back and better than ever. The group took the stage with Calum Scott and Pentatonix this past summer for Pentatonix’s 2018 Summer Tour, stopping by Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Pennsylvania, this September.

The night opened with singer-songwriter Calum Scott. He repopularized Robyn’s “Dancing on My Own” with his emotional, piano driven ballad version that was being played on any radio station at any given time. If you’re anything like me, you’ve cried to this song too. Scott performed an emotional set, taking time in between songs and teary eyes to thank the crowd for their immense support over the past years.

Following Scott, Echosmith took the stage in front of nearly 30,000 fans. Sydney, Noah and Graham Sierota, the sibling trio that makes up Echosmith, put on an energetic set to the fans of Pentatonix.

After releasing their debut full-length “Talking Dreams” in 2013, followed by an EP in 2017 titled “Inside a Dream,” the group took a few months off before releasing new music to the world. This past March they released “Over My Head” — their first release since mid-2017. The funky synth-infused track has been a turning point in the group’s sound — differing from “Cool Kids,” but still staying effortlessly cool.

On stage they opened with “18,” a ballad to growing old — assuming you’re considering 18 “old.” Lead vocalist, Sydney, stands as the group’s front-woman — beautiful and badass. At only 21 years old, she has formulated a unique, powerful stage presence that performers twice her age have yet to master.

Following with “Diamonds In a Sea of Pearls” and “Future Me,” the crowd was on their feet dancing along. “Future Me” is an opportunity for bassist Noah to shine. The bass and synth backing, combined with drummer Graham’s catchy beat, makes for a truly good summer song.

Up next, they transitioned back to the old days of “Talking Dreams” with “Bright.” A delightful love song, “Bright” was released as a single back in 2015 and reached number nine on the Billboard U.S. Adult Top 40. They also played “Tell Her You Love Her,” another song from their 2013 album. Steering towards their recent releases, they performed “Get Into My Car” and “Over My Head.”

Echosmith ended their set with none other than “Cool Kids.” Their first main single, “Cool Kids” changed these kids’ lives. Since it went triple platinum, everyone knew this song. From the moment the fans heard the riff, the arena started to roar. With fans of all ages screaming out the lyrics, it’s evident that “Cool Kids” really made Echosmith into some cool kids.

The main act, Pentatonix, closed out the night with their highly energetic, well choreographed routine featuring acapella versions of today’s greatest hits, including Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect” and Camila Cabello’s “Havana.”