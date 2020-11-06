29th Philadelphia Film Festival Roundup

It has become a bit of a cliche at this point but it begs acknowledgment that this was a weird year for the Philadelphia Film Festival, which went virtual and drive-in for the first time. With most of the heavy-hitter movies moved to next year and other festivals either canceling or going virtual, the selection of films skewed towards more under the radar and eclectic. Sections were eliminated in lieu of separating films between drive-in and virtual-only, though there was some cross-over between them.

While it was nice to have a little flexibility to decide when to watch, I have to say I miss the actual festival experience itself. Not only are there fewer distractions in a theater, but some of the biggest pleasures are hearing the audience react as a collective. I also miss walking into something at random because it’s close to another movie on my schedule, and simply being able to process what I saw for an hour or so before jumping into the next one.

Despite all these apprehensions, I still managed to see plenty of films. Because of scheduling or lack of drive-in access, I missed out on “Nomadland,” “Ammonite” and “Minari,” as well as a few other potential masterpieces. The ten listed below are still pretty great, with a few that could be the best of the year. Many of them should be releasing in the coming weeks or sometime next year. All of them should be on your radar.