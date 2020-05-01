Smashable First Lady of the Week: Barbara Bush | The Triangle

First Lady of the Week: Barbara Bush

With a woman as sweet as Barbara, it’s hard to find any faults. This blue-blooded girly remained a loving wife and mother to George Herbert and their six children until nearly the end of her life, when she got a bit snippy and just darn-right tired of George’s antics. Seventy-three years of watching him toss horseshoes will do that to anyone. Though she passed in 2018, her appearances on The Simpsons, a show she once called “the dumbest thing [she] had ever seen,” live on forever.