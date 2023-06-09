College grad life | The Triangle

Happy graduation seniors! I’m sure you all are very proud of yourselves for making it this far, whether you did four years or five years at Drexel.

Let’s run down how you may have gotten to this point.

Your first few weeks at Drexel consisted of going to the library and finding your favorite spot that actually made you productive. Then you made friends and started working in the basement of the library, which we know is just a place for social hour — and that’s when it all went downhill.

You learn about how your friends are using Chegg or ChatGPT on their assignments and you tell yourself you’ll never be one to use those sites. And then it’s 11:51 p.m. toward the end of your first year and you forgot about an assignment that’s due at 11:59 p.m, so you use a site ‘just this one time.’ Well guess what, by your co-op term, you may as well work for one of the organizations because you’ve become a master at using them.

And don’t even get me started about the quarter system. Let’s be real, no matter how much we tell incoming students, even by senior year, no one gets used to it. We all slack off until two days before the exam and cram in the Dragons’ Den, telling ourselves this is what works better for us and how we perform better.

Then the situation turns into your parents texting you on week nine asking how studying for finals is going, and you tell them you’ve been in the library all night when you were actually going crazy at JJ’s. Such hard work has gotten you here! Congratulations!