Drexel University President John Fry predicted as next Temple University president | The Triangle

On the morning of June 28, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported that current Drexel University president John Fry is likely to be leaving his post to become the president at Temple University.

In Sept. 2023, Temple announced it would be conducting a search for its next president following the resignation of former president Jason Wingard. According to the Inquirer, the search could be coming to an end. Their sources indicate that Fry was the presidential selection committee’s unanimous choice.

President Fry took his current position at Drexel in 2010. During his tenure, he has overseen a number of construction projects, including academic buildings and public-facing projects, such as the ongoing development of Schuylkill Yards in conjunction with the Brandywine Realty Trust. He has also coordinated Drexel’s affiliation with the Academy of Natural Sciences, as well as leading the university through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fry’s presidency has faced criticism from students, particularly in recent years. Notably, Drexel’s financial investments were challenged by pro-Palestinian protesters at the spring’s encampment, and last year’s 35-day sit-in at Main Building protested Drexel’s ties to the destruction of the UC Townhomes, an affordable housing complex in University City. The University has also faced declining enrollment, particularly since the pandemic.

Temple has also struggled with enrollment numbers, as well as the post-pandemic rise in crime. Wingard cited the surge in crime in North Philadelphia, and subsequent frustrations from students and families, as a major cause of his retirement.

Since his induction, Fry’s salary has dramatically increased. His $2.5 million salary in 2022 placed him among the top ten highest-paid university presidents in the country. Wingard’s last reported salary was almost $1.4 million, according to the Inquirer.

Currently, the Presidential Search Advisory Committee has made no official statements regarding their selection, nor has Fry. Temple’s Board of Trustees are expected to make a statement, though it is unclear at this time when they will do so. The Triangle has reached out to Drexel for comment. At the time of publishing, the university has not responded.