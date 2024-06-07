Year of the Dragon | The Triangle

Recapping the best moments of the 2023-2024 athletic season

Photo by Raphael Bartell | The Triangle

2024 is the Year of the Dragon, both in the Chinese lunar calendar and for Drexel athletics it is only appropriate to say that the Drexel Dragons excelled this athletic year. With the spring sports season coming to an end, The Triangle is commemorating Drexel’s D1 student-athletes by recognizing some of the year’s best athletes and achievements.

By the numbers

2 NCAA Tournament appearances (Women’s Basketball and Women’s Lacrosse)

7th seed for Women’s Basketball in the CAA Tournament, where they upset Stony Brook in the championship to earn a bid to the NCAA March Madness tournament

11 medals earned by Men’s Swim and Dive in the CAA Tournament, including four gold

13-game winning streak of Men’s Basketball at the DAC. Overall, they went 13-1 when playing at home

20th national ranking of the Women’s Lacrosse team, according to the NCAA rankings

43rd rank of Men’s Soccer’s Julian Jordheim on Top Drawer Soccer Top 100 Freshman Midseason list

64 career points for Women’s Soccer’s Delaney Lappin, a Drexel record

292 career points for Women’s Lacrosse’s Corrine Bednarik, tying the current Drexel record

1,081 career points scored for Men’s Basketball’s Amari Williams

People of the Year

This season saw eight athletes and one coach honored with conference awards. Except for Men’s and Women’s Squash, all awards were given within the Coastal Athletic Association.

Corinne Bednarik CAA Attacker of the Year, Women’s Lacrosse

The 5th-year captain led the Women’s Lacrosse team to a 13-6 record and their fourth straight NCAA tournament appearance. During the 2024 season, she scored 58 goals and made 41 assists, helping her tie the record for career points at Drexel. Bednarik was awarded the Mary Semanik Award for her athletic and academic excellence.

Jenika Cuocco CAA Goalie of the Year, Women’s Lacrosse

For the second year in a row Cuocco earned the Goalie of the Year award, which is well deserved. Cuocco faced 511 shots on goal and saved 224 of them, making her save percentage 0.569, the highest save percentage in Women’s D1 Lacrosse.

Chelsea Graveaux CAA Swimmer of the Year, Women’s Swimming and Diving

In addition to winning Swimmer of the Year, Graveaux was also named the CAA Championship Most Outstanding Swimmer award during the CAA swimming championships. During the tournament, Graveaux set three program records in the 50 Free, 100 Fly, and 100 Free, winning her three gold medals.

Youri Senden CAA Defensive Player of the Year, Men’s Soccer

As a defender for the Men’s Soccer team, Senden started all 16 games for Drexel, allowing only 17 goals from their opponents. During the season, he played 1457 minutes, the most of any player on the team. Senden was also awarded the John Semanik Award for his strong performances on the field and in the classroom.

Nico Serna MASC Player of the Year, Men’s Squash

Serna was honored as the first Drexel Men’s Squash player to earn the Player of the Year award. The junior from Bogota, Columbia led Drexel in the #1 spot, gaining notable wins against opponents such as Columbia, MIT, and Dartmouth.

Valentine Van Hellemint CAA Rookie of the Year, Women’s Field Hockey

Lier, Belgium native Van Hellemint was a key player on the Women’s Field Hockey team this season. Her impressive performance made her the team’s leading scorer with 12 goals. Throughout the season, she started in every game, playing 985 minutes.

Amari Williams CAA Defensive Player of the Year, Men’s Basketball

For a third time in a row, Williams was named Defensive Player of the Year. Throughout the season, he made 57 blocks, which led the CAA. Williams recently announced that he will be transferring to Kentucky for his final year of eligibility.

Awards and Honors

Many student-athletes were recognized within the CAA (with the exception of squash) conference as being one of the best players in the league.

1st-Team All CAA

Corinne Bednarik, Women’s Lacrosse

Jenika Cuocco, Women’s Lacrosse

Eline Di Leva, Women’s Field Hockey

Antonio Illuminato, Men’s Soccer

Gavin Kelly, Men’s Lacrosse

Lorie Lemongo, Women’s Tennis (singles)

Bella McHugh, Women’s Lacrosse

Youri Senden, Men’s Soccer

Valentine Van Hellemont, Women’s Field Hockey

Amari Williams, Men’s Basketball

2nd-Team All CAA

Allison Drake, Women’s Lacrosse

Natali Foster, Women’s Field Hockey

Megan Hadfield, Women’s Field Hockey

Alan Jesudason, Alex De Sousa, Men’s Tennis (doubles)

Alan Jesudason, Men’s Tennis (singles)

Delaney Lappin, Women’s Soccer

Lorie Lemongo, Renata Lombera, Women’s Tennis (doubles)

Drue Nicholas, Men’s Golf

Annalena O’Reilly, Women’s Soccer

Elisa Rigazlo, Women’s Tennis (singles)

Casey Touey, Women’s Soccer

3rd-Team All CAA

Lily Dunbar, Women’s Soccer

Hussein El Tawil, Men’s Tennis (singles)

Colin Gucwa, Men’s Lacrosse

Justin Moore, Men’s Basketball

Maddie Ricardo, Elisa Rigazlo, Women’s Tennis (doubles)

Patrick Short, Men’s Soccer

Luke Tomak, Men’s Lacrosse

CAA All-Rookie Team

Bea Buckley, Women’s Lacrosse

Pien Elsen, Women’s Field Hockey

Julian Jordeheim, Men’s Soccer

Gavin Kelly, Men’s Lacrosse

Pat Lyman, Men’s Lacrosse

Val Van Hellemont, Women’s Field Hockey

Ellie Wall, Women’s Lacrosse

Isaiah Whittaker-Francis, Men’s Soccer

Mid-Atlantic Squash Conference

1st Tea

Youssef Bastaway

Yuri Pelbart

Margot Prow

Haris Qasim

Nico Serna

Karina Tyma

2nd Team

Emma Bartley

Fritof Jacobsson

Guido Linder

Sanya Vats