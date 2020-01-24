Women’s Squash surges past Cornell at home | The Triangle

Jan. 9 the Dragons lost to the Trinity College Bantams, losing 0-9 at home in their first match of 2020.

The Dragons rebounded after their Jan. 9 loss to Trinity College with a 9-0 win for the men’s team and 8-1 win for the women’s team against Middlebury January 12 at home in the Kline & Specter Squash Center.

In the fight against Middlebury, freshman Karina Tyma (top seed) secured her sixth win, which ties her with sophomore Alina Bushman for most wins this season.

Junior Hannah Blatt, senior Anna Hughes, freshman Ciara Richards, sophomore Brooke Herring, Junior Stephanie Ryan, freshman Hatti Specter, junior Ona Prokes and Tyma all beat Middlebury in three consecutive games to secure the 8-1 win.

The men’s team also did exceptionally well against the Panthers, with senior Lucas Rousselet, junior Dylan Kachur and freshmen Dragons Matthew Lucente, José López and Gautam Nagpal winning in three-game sweeps. Notably, freshman Michael Berry secured his first win after beating his Middlebury component 3-0 in the ninth and final match of the day.

Drexel then went on to conquer Cornell, ranked 14, in yet another home meet. The 7-2 victory over the Ivy League school pushed the Dragon record 7-3, while the Women’s team remains 6-4 despite also beating the Bears 6-3.

Sophomores Matias Knudsen and Noel Heaton along with Nagpal all won three games against the Bears, which boosted Drexel against Cornell significantly. Similarly, sophomore Alina Bushma along with fellow players Blatt, Hughes, Richards, and Prokes all dominated in three-game sweeps. Herring battled her Cornell opponent to secure the final Drexel point in the No. 6 position.

Today the Dragons travel to Hanover, New Hampshire to play Dartmouth, ranked 9 before tackling the number one seed, Harvard, in Cambridge tomorrow.