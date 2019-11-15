Women’s basketball playing with a newly found urgency | The Triangle

After beating Quinnipiac University in the first game of the season, The Drexel Women’s basketball team looked to continue their winning streak as they began the Preseason National Invitational Tournament. The first round was played at home against Davidson University on November 9. For the Dragons this was first home game of the season.

After taking the lead in the first quarter the Dragons never looked back, as Davidson was unable to catch up. To broaden their lead, Drexel went on a 12-2 run in the second quarter, to give them a 33-20 lead. By halftime Drexel had a 10-point lead.

From that point on the Dragon’s lead hovered around 10 points until the fourth quarter buzzer rang with the Dragons winning the first-round game against

Davidson 74-63, taking the contestwith ease .

Leading the Dragons to victory was Senior Bailey Greenberg who finished the game with 31 points on 12-of-24 shooting including going 5-of-9 from the three-point line. Greenberg matched her career high in points, which amazingly was set in the previous game against Quinnipiac. Greenberg, who now has 1,290 points, officially took the 13th spot on Drexel’s all-time scoring list, passing Jasmina Rosseel who had 1,272 points.

Greenberg wasn’t the only Lady Dragon to make a major impact on the game.

Keishana Washington, also had an impressive game, finishing with 18 points and four assists. As a team the Dragons shot a remarkable 50 percent from beyond the arc, and only had 12 turnovers compared to Davidson’s 20. Not to mention the Dragons were tenacious on the defensive end getting nine steals.

For the second round of the Preseason NIT Tournament the Lady Dragons traveled to Chicago to play the 18th ranked team in the country, DePaul University. Unlike the game against Davidson, the Dragons got behind early and just couldn’t get back in the game. By the end of the first quarter, DePaul already had a 30-12 lead. Drexel also struggled to hold on to the ball, committing 23 turnovers in the game.

Bailey Greenberg led the Dragons in scoring once again with 17 points on 7-of-15 shooting. The Lady Dragons ended up losing by a score of 81-57 To DePaul.

Despite getting knocked out of the tournament, the Dragons will have a consolation game against the University of the Pacific Tigers November 16 at the

Daskalakis Athletic Center.