Week 9 Fantasy Recap

Week 9 Fantasy Impressive Outings

Quarterback: Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Facing off against the 23rd ranked defense in the NFL, the Seattle Seahawks, this was Josh Allen’s prime opportunity to have a bounce-back game. But it’s Josh Allen, how is this considered a bounce-back game? Through four games, Allen was ranked the number two fantasy football quarterback, with two of four games with 30-plus points. One of these was against the top scoring defense, Miami Dolphins. But ever since, the Buffalo Bill QB has not broken 20 fantasy points. Not only did Allen bounce back, but he tied his season-high in passing yards with 415. Allen threw three touchdowns and found the endzone with his legs once. Allen threw his touchdowns to Gabriel Davis, Isaiah McKenzie and Tyler Kroft. Notice anything odd about this list? You guessed it. He did not connect with his star receiver, Stefon Diggs, in the endzone. Any quarterback who can throw four touchdowns in a game with no help from his star is worth a look in his direction. Call it a no-doubt bounce back game as Allen broke the 40-point fantasy column along with a team win and many wins for his fantasy owners.

Rusher: Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings

Want to talk about hot streaks? Let’s take a ride to the land of the Skol. Coming off a four-game touchdown outing against the Green Bay Packers and a nearly 50-point fantasy day, Dalvin Cook kept himself on the hot seat this week. Up against the lackluster Detroit Lions defense, Cook came out gunning for the endzone once again. Cook mashed up 252 all-purpose yards with 206 on the ground, 22 handles and 46 in the air with two catches. Cook reached 37 fantasy points this week by crossing the goal line twice on the ground with an average of 9.4 yards per rush. Cook scored from five yards out in the first half for his first score and then capped his outing by breaking the game open with a 70-yard touchdown run. The Vikings running back has now scored in every game he’s played in and will secure his spot in the top five running back fantasy producers.

Pass Catcher: Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs

What else is new? 5’10” speedster Tyreek Hill went off for his second multi-touchdown game in a row, putting up his best fantasy outing of the year. Hill reached the endzone twice with nine catches. He had 113 total yards and a long of 28. He added to his top 10 fantasy production with a 24-point game. I guess it helps when your quarterback is Patrick Mahomes, but keep in mind he is also competing for targets with tight end Travis Kelce. His number-one wide receiver added to his touchdown total on the year, now standing at nine. Hill was targeted 18 times, catching half of them, which is solid against a good Carolina secondary. The always-reliable wide receiver continues his top 10 fantasy season out of wide receivers with another stellar outing.

Defense: New Orleans Saints

An absolute showing out of the New Orleans Saints defense against… Tom Brady? You got it. The Saints, who are not really known for their defensive talent, somehow forced Brady to throw three interceptions. Three! Brady hardly ever throws an incompletion! They also locked up star receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, along with Ronald Jones who is impressing this year as well. The Saints, who were ranked the 20th defense coming into Week 9, outperformed all the other defenses and had the highest scoring week with 16 points. The Saints came out for Brady’s neck as they ended the game with three sacks. They face the 49ers next, a good opportunity to continue their defensive success.