Week 10 Fantasy Recap

Week 10 Fantasy Outliers

QB: Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals, 30.9 fantasy points

As we approach Week 10, we begin to talk about season accolades and, obviously the most important one, the MVP award. Kyler Murray, or “Murray Magic,” threw a game-winning Hail Mary pass late Sunday afternoon with the clock reading triple zeros. Murray led the Cardinals to a key win over the Buffalo Bills to move to 6-3 and tie for first place in the NFC West with the Seahawks and Rams. Murray’s legs have caught eyes from all around the league. He has proven to many that he is a double-threat quarterback that can run not only under pressure but from a set play. He once again showed us Sunday as he rushed for 61 yards and two touchdowns. Beyond his run, Kyler threw for 245 yards against a solid Bills secondary and one touchdown to DeAndre Hopkins to send the Bills back to Buffalo.

RB: Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders, 29.6 fantasy points

Josh Jacobs probably had his second-best game of the 2020 season this week, following Week 1 where he had three touchdowns. Yesterday, he had two and rushed for his second-highest yardage this season with 112 yards. Jacobs had 21 attempts on the ground and did not disappoint because he averaged 5.3 yards per carry. The Raider big back made an impact through the air as well as he caught all four of his targets for 24 yards. He looks to continue this next week as he faces a tough matchup against Kansas City in a primetime Sunday Night Football game.

WR: DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals, 25.7 fantasy points

Whenever a receiver catches a Hail Mary game-winner, I have to write about them and give them the credit they deserve. This was not your lucky Hail Mary catch though — this took skill. DeAndre “D-Hop” Hopkins brought in a 43-yard pass over three defenders, who all had a good position on the ball and who are Buffalo’s best defenders. The grab immediately went down as a “Moss” play, referencing the all-time great catcher Randy Moss, and possibly one of the best catches of all time. So that went for a touchdown to win and his seventh reception of the game. D-Hop had 127 total yards, which is no surprise, but he needed a bounce-back game from Week 9 where he only caught three receptions for 30 yards. He won this game for Arizona, point-blank.

D/ST: Indianapolis Colts, 12 fantasy points

Indianapolis faced off against the Tennessee Titans who have stars all around their offense. But the Indianapolis defense has proven they can’t take tough offensives; after all, they were ranked the number one defense coming into Week 10 and still came out of it on top. To begin, the Colts have not let up 30 or more points to an opposing offense all year. They also have five total defensive touchdowns. They held star wideout, AJ Brown, to just one reception and running back Derrick Henry to zero touchdowns and just over 103 yards. The Colts also blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown. They have a huge matchup against Green Bay next week. Can their defense show out again and shut down Rodgers and the Packers?