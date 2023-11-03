Triangle’s CAA preseason power rankings | The Triangle

As the CAA basketball season approaches, predictions will circulate to try and predict the unpredictable: college basketball. Here is The Triangle’s attempt at preseason predictions for the CAA standings.

Men’s Predictions

College of Charleston

Charleston dominated the CAA last season, finishing 31-4 and 16-2 in conference play. There is no reason to expect anything different this year.

University of North Carolina Wilmington

UNC Wilmington cruised to a 24-10 finish last year and will look to build on that, including hoping Trazarien White takes a leap following his exciting 2022-23 junior campaign.

Drexel University

With key players Justin Moore and Amari Williams returning, Drexel is poised for lots of success this season. Williams will look to continue racking up Defensive Player of the Year awards while Moore can improve on his solid freshman season. Drexel also added Lucas Monroe who transferred from fellow University City squad, University of Pennsylvania.

Towson University

Towson dominated conference play last year with a .667 percent win rate. Their top three scorers from last season were all seniors, but their depth should keep them near the top of the conference.

Hofstra University

Hofstra had an electric 16-2 conference play record last season, but with 20 PPG scorer Aaron Estrada transferring to Alabama, it may be harder to replicate that success.

Stony Brook University

Stony Brook would like to forget their 2022-23 season, but with an exciting freshman class, more wins are on the horizon.

Delaware University

The Blue Hens will have to replace Jameer Nelson Jr’s 20 PPG after his transfer to Texas Christian University, which likely sets them around the middle of the pack.

Northeastern University

Northeastern had it rough last season and they lost their leading scorer Jahmyl Telfort, so do not expect a miracle run from the Huskies.

Campbell University

Cambell is newly joining the CAA, so it would be unfair to expect a high finish in their first season. Still, they have some promising pieces led by Australian sophomore Anthony Dell’Orso, who won Rookie of the Year in Campbell’s former conference.

Elon University

Elon had much more success in conference play than out of its last season, but still finished with a brutal 8-24 record. Their fans can expect more of the same.

Monmouth University

The Hawks finished 7-26 last season, but with all of their top scorers returning, some continuity could help with a slightly better placement this year.

North Carolina A&T University

North Carolina A&T finished 6th in the CAA last year but are losing their top two leading scorers, Kam Woods and Marcus Watson, to the transfer portal. To make matters worse, the starting center for the Aggies, Will Felton, is out for the season with an injury.

William and Mary University

William and Mary lack the scoring prowess needed to be competitive in the CAA, and would need big leaps from players like Gabe Dorsey to change that.

Hampton University

The Pirates finished a measly 12th last season, and with improvements of many of their rivals, a bottom of the barrel finish appears to be in their future.

Women’s Predictions

Towson University

After a dominant 20 -12 campaign in 2022-23, Towson appears poised to dominate the conference once again.

Northeastern University

After finishing last season on an 8 game win streak, Northeastern will look to carry that momentum into 2023-24 and build off their 19-12 record.

Stony Brook University

Stony Brook had a very polarizing 2022-23 season, dominating at home (11-3) but struggling away (4-9). If they can carry some of their home success on the road, the 2023-24 season will be a very successful one.

Delaware University

After landing four transfers, Sydney Boone, Arantxa Portalez, Jada Thorpe, and Chloe Wilson, Delaware is ready to make a run in 2023-24 and land near the top of the standings.

Drexel University

After losing star Keishana Washington to the WNBA after the 2022-23 season, Drexel will need to have some of their younger players step up. Their depth should allow them to remain competitive and be in the thick of the CAA mix.

College of Charleston

Charleston had a rough 2022-23 season, going a measly 11-18. But with two All-CAA players and new transfer Lara Rohkohl, more success should be on the horizon.

Monmouth University

Monmouth had a solid 2022-23 season, including going 9-9 in conference play. They appear likely to finish in the middle of the pack again this season.

North Carolina A&T

Following an 18-12 season, North Carolina A&T lost leading scorer senior Jazmin Harris. That loss makes it plausible to see a decline for the team this season.

William & Mary University

William & Mary went an impressive 18-13 last season, but after losing their top two leading scorers, Riley Casey and Sydney Wagner, it will be hard to replicate that success this season.

Campbell University

Campbell hovered around .500 for the entirety of last season, but with 4 seniors leaving, including leading scorer Shy Tuelle, it will be hard to rack up wins this season.

Elon University

Elon struggled mightily in 2022-23, going 9-21, and all signs point to a similar finish this year.

Hampton University

Hampton will look to build off their solid 8-10 conference record last season.

Hofstra University

Coming off of a brutal 4-14 conference record last season, Hofstra should expect more of the same in 2023-24.

University of North Carolina Wilmington

UNC Wilmington had a season to forget in 2022-23, going 5-25 and staying winless in 14 away games. It’s hard to envision that improving much this season.