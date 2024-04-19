The Triangle’s Guide to Running in Philadelphia

Photo by Ava Cona | The Triangle

As the weather warms up and Philadelphia’s race season is in full swing, it is the perfect time to start running. Not only is running a great way to exercise, but it is also a fun but different way to explore the city. Philadelphia offers many interesting routes, running clubs and races, and The Triangle made a list of the very best of them.

Routes

Every route on this list starts and ends at 33rd and Market, and was made on Map My Run, where they can be saved to your device. All of the routes were tested by writers on The Triangle.

In The City

Running through Center City and the surrounding neighborhoods by foot is a great way to explore the many things Philadelphia has to offer. Here are four routes that will help you do that.

3.24 Miles Walnut Street Run A straight shot down Walnut Street. This run goes past Rittenhouse Square, down to Broad Street and back to Drexel. This route is a great way to get some cardio while passing the scenic Schuylkill River and window shopping next to Walnut’s many storefronts like Urban Outfitters, Glossier and lululemon.

4.56 Miles Market Street Run This route passes through City Hall and goes to 6th Street. These areas always have events going on, so running here is sure to be a lively experience. Follow along the path of the Market Frankford Line without any of the delay.

4.62 Miles Broad Street Out and Back Though it follows the same route as the Walnut Street Run, there is an added path through Broad Street, where you will pass some impressive theaters such as The Academy of Music, Miller Theater and the Kimmel Center.

8.01 Miles Front Street + Schuylkill The longest run on this list will take you all the way east to Old City and the museum area, back to Love Park and the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, and down the Schuylkill. Some sights along the way include Independence Hall, Philly’s African American Museum and the Museum of Illusions.



Schuylkill Routes

The Schuylkill River Trail is a multi-use trail that spans over 30 miles. It is one of the most popular places for people to run in Philadelphia, due to its paved roads and scenic views. Near Drexel, there are entrances on Market Street, Chestnut Street, JFK Boulevard and Spring Garden Street.

3.00 Miles Schuylkill Out and Back This is an out-and-back route that goes south on the Schuylkill. Due to ongoing construction, the path ends right to the end near CHOP, making the total route a perfect three miles.

3.19 Miles Powelton to Art Museum to Chestnut A personal favorite of members of the Triangle Sports staff. This route takes you through Powelton Village, down the Schuylkill and up to Chestnut, passing the Main Building at Drexel.

4.19 Miles Schuylkill 1 Similar to the first route, this one goes all the way south to the start of the trail, but then back up north for another mile. This run is a good way to become familiar with the parts of the trail near Drexel.

7.18 Miles Schuylkill 2 For a longer run on the Schuylkill, simply head further north. After passing the Art Museum, this route will go past the iconic Boathouse Row and begin to follow Kelly Drive. After turning around, the exit at Spring Garden Street is a short distance away from Drexel Park.



Sights Tour

The City of Brotherly Love offers many iconic sights that can be found throughout the city. Sightseeing while running, a term known as “run-seeing,” is a great way to check these famous sites off your bucket list / a great way to explore many famous spots.

6.33 Miles This 6-mile running route will take you through some of the most famous spots in Philly, including Rittenhouse Square, Washington Square, Independence Hall, the Liberty Bell, City Hall, Love Park, and of course, the famous Rocky Steps at the Art Museum.

3.86 Miles This sightseeing tour is shorter but still goes around important Philadelphia landmarks, including City Hall, Love Park, the Rocky Steps and the Art Museum.



University City Routes

For a shorter run, Drexel and Penn have many routes that allow you to stay around University City while also exploring the neighborhood.

2.10 Miles Around UCity Following the unofficial border of University City, run on 33rd Street to Spruce Street, up to 40th Street, and back down Market Street. You will catch glimpses of both Drexel and Penn’s campus and the beautiful area that University City resides in.

2.74 Miles The UPenn Route This route mainly runs through UPenn’s campus where you will pass the many things that give the university its name, including libraries, hospitals, college buildings and restaurants.

Any Distance Penn Park Track This isn’t exactly a route, but it is a good place to do speed and interval work. Since Drexel does not have a running track and there are no public 400m tracks nearby, this is the next best alternative. From 33rd and Market, the entrance of Penn Park is 0.5 miles away.



Run Clubs

Run clubs are a great way to meet new people, see different parts of the city, and stay motivated in your running. Here are some you can get involved in near Drexel.

Endorphins

Endorphins is a national running club that organizes runs in multiple cities. Endorphins Philly host group runs three times a week, Mondays at 6:45 a.m., Thursdays at 6:30 p.m., and Saturdays at 8:00 a.m. The starting location for each run varies but is posted on their website.

Distance: 5-12 miles, depending on day

Dragons Run

Dragons Run is a Drexel student organization that anyone can join. This quarter, they are meeting on Mondays at 6:00 p.m. in front of the DAC. More information can be found on their GroupMe.

Distance: 1-3 miles

Philadelphia Runner – Center City

Philadelphia Runner is the main independent running store in Philadelphia. They sell shoes and gear but also host weekly group runs. The Center City address is in Rittenhouse at 1711 Walnut Street, and the runs happen every Thursday at 6:00 p.m.

Distance: 3-5 miles

Philadelphia Runner – University City

Philidelphia Runner also has a University City location. These runs take place on Wednesdays at 6:00 p.m. at 3621 Walnut Street.

Distance: 3-5 miles

West Philly Runners

West Philly Runners meet every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. There are three different routes of varying distances, but all start at Clark Park (4300-4398 Baltimore Ave). Most runners in the group run at 10 min/mile or faster pace.

Distance: 2,4, or 6 miles

If you want to explore other running clubs, Philadelphia Runner has a comprehensive list of running clubs in the area.

Races

One of the most exciting things about running is competing in races. Signing up for a race is one of the best ways of testing your training, meeting new people and giving yourself a reason to run consistently. In addition, some races even contribute towards a great cause!

.

Love Run (March 2025)

This is the official kickoff to Philadelphia’s race season. This half marathon draws more than 11,000 participants.

Hot Chocolate 5/10/15K (April 5, 2025)

The Hot Chocolate Run is a national series that occurs in the spring. Participants running any distance receive a jacket, medal and a finisher’s mug of hot chocolate.

Broad Street Run (May 5, 2024)

Just like the name suggests, this 10-mile run takes place entirely on Broad Street. Since the race is extremely popular, entry is based on a lottery system, so it requires luck and planning.

University City 5K (May 11, 2024)

This 5k benefits the Nicholas P. Pipino Memorial Foundation. Nicholas was a student at Drexel who was fatally stabbed in 1992. Since 1993, the foundation has partnered with Drexel to host a 5k in honor of him, and proceeds from the event go to the foundation’s scholarship.

Philadelphia Marathon Weekend (November 22-24, 2024)

The largest and last big event of the year, this weekend is all about running. Starting with the 8k and half marathon on Saturday and finishing with the marathon on Sunday, this race has over 30,000 runners.

No matter which trail you take or event you attend, running is a great way to enjoy the warm weather in the coming months.