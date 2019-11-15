The Sixers squeak out a win against the Cavaliers | The Triangle

The Philadelphia 76ers narrowly beat the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night’s game, ending 98-97 at home court.

Throughout the first half, the Sixers kept a close game with Cleveland, who pulled through during the third and fourth quarters but ultimately fell short, securing a Philadelphia win after Joel Embiid clinched the win during the final seconds. CBS Sports hails Embiid as one of the best players in the league this season.

Prior to beating the Cavs, the Sixers secured yet another victory against the Hornets on Sunday, with a final score of 114-106. Center, number 21, Joel Embiid, scored 18 points for Philadelphia, the most of the team Sunday night. The team seems to have improved from earlier games during their time

at Wells Fargo Center.

As of Tuesday evening, the Sixers are 6-3 and certainly holding their own, ranking fourth in the Eastern Conference, tied with the Toronto Raptors, Milwaulkee Bucks, and Miami Heat. The Celtics remain in the top spot in the league at 8-1, while the Lakers lead the

Western Conference 8-2.

The Utah Jazz’s defeat of Philadelphia November 6 pushed them into the number two spot in the Western Conference. The 76ers will have a chance to rematch with Utah December 2, here at

the Wells Fargo Center.

Philadelphia takes on the Oklahoma City Thunder Friday night at the Chesapeake Energy Arena and the Cavs again that following Sunday.