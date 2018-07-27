The 2018 NFL preseason to begin first week of August | The Triangle

After this NFL draft, the league has an immense amount of skill and talent. Now, even teams such as the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants, who haven’t had the most luck the past couple seasons, have star players that could make a difference. However, the well established talents in the league have a chance to break through this year too. In picking a “fantasy” league, a mix of both would build the best team.

In terms of quarterbacks, Tom Brady has been a threat in the NFL since 2000. In that time, he has won five Super Bowls for the New England Patriots and numerous MVP titles. Although he would be a clear choice as the best quarterback, he has aged since he started in the league and in the Super Bowl, this showed with his lack of speed in certain plays. Apart from Brady, Aaron Rodgers would be the clear choice for quarterback. He is coming off an injury from last season, but he has been injured before, and has come back better than ever. He would be an excellent choice as a veteran, but there is a lot of young talent out there.

Carson Wentz just got out of a stellar season, and even though Nick Foles is the one who won the Super Bowl, the Philadelphia Eagles got through the regular season with his leadership. He has shown his excellence through his ability to create a play out of nothing. But, his season ended early due to a torn ACL. This gives some uncertainty for his future, but it looks hopeful. Other stellar quarterbacks include Matt Ryan, who has the potential to get very far in the playoffs. Case Keenum, who was traded to the Denver Broncos, brought the Minnesota Vikings to an NFL Championship, and he could do the same for the Broncos. The current Vikings QB, Kirk Cousins, also has great potential as he had some stellar seasons with the Washington Redskins.

In terms of running backs, there are some key players in the league that could change a fantasy league. Todd Gurley is possibly the best back in the league right now. He has immense skill and ability to juke out defenses. Le’Veon Bell is infamous for his patience while running. He waits for a hole to appear in the defense and then capitalizes. This gives him an edge against every back in the league. Other amazing backs include Ezekiel Elliott and David Johnson, who are amazing up and down running backs. They can power through defenses with ease. Other RBs such as Alvin Kamara and Leonard Fournette are young and have displayed excellent skill. Rookies like Saquon Barkley have shown immense talent in college, and could transfer that skill to the NFL.

There are some amazing wide receivers in the league right now. Some WRs such as Antonio Brown, Julio Jones and Odell Beckham Jr. have shown their amazing skill for years now and are the best picks for a league. Other big names such as AJ Green and Mike Evans have become famous for creating big plays, but they are not as consistent as the greats. They still make excellent picks but would not be the best.

In terms of defenses, the Rams have one of the best defensive sets in the league. With the addition of Ndamukong Suh in the offseason, the Rams are prepared for strong offensive lines such as the Eagles’. The Rams also have strong linebackers such as Connor Barwin and Alec Ogletree who combined for 15.5 sacks last season. The Eagles’ defense is also stellar, and was one of the reasons why the Eagles won the Super Bowl.