Softball showcases perserverance in doubleheaders | The Triangle

The Drexel University softball team pushed to continue their strong start to the season with a multitude of doubleheaders. The Dragons had been doing well this season against teams in doubleheaders, winning at least one of the games and winning both on multiple occasions. Their next doubleheader was against Fairleigh Dickinson University April 4.

In the first game, FDU was the first to strike, as they scored two runs in the third inning. Later in the inning, singles by freshman Sarah Clinton and sophomore Kristi DiMeo set up the Dragons to score. An error and double by sophomore Megan Trivelpiece fulfilled that prophecy and the Dragons tied up the game. A sacrifice fly brought home a third run, giving FDU the lead. Neither team could muster up runs for the rest of the game, giving Drexel the 3-2 lead.

The second game was a historic game in multiple ways. Not only was it head coach Carl Taylor’s 100th win, but this game also pushed their season win total to level with last year’s, proving their dominance. With the game still at 0-0 in the fifth inning, the bottom of the fifth inning was saved with a pinch-hit double from Clinton and sophomore Reilly Jo Swanson, bringing the Dragons up 2-0. The Dragons added to this lead after a double from senior Jenelle Ladrido, which brought in two more runs. However, an error brought Ladrido in too, making the lead 5-0. FDU managed to get one run in the last inning, but it wasn’t enough to defeat the Dragons, as they won, 5-1.

Next up, the Dragons had another doubleheader against University of North Carolina Wilmington. In the first game, UNCW jumped into the lead with a two-run homer. But, the Dragons had an answer as junior Linda Rush hit her own two-run shot as Drexel tied the game. DiMeo also got in a home run, as the Dragons took a 3-2 lead. But, it was the sixth inning where the Dragons took off. RBIs by Rush, DiMeo and sophomore Haley Hulitt brought Drexel to a 8-4 lead. UNCW got two additional runs, but Drexel ended up on top with an 8-6 win.

In game two, Drexel really showed why they are one of the nation’s top offenses. Seven doubles made by multiple players brought their lead to 7-0. A double and a three-run home run in the fifth inning added to their lead and they eventually won 12-0.

But, the Dragons did not have as much luck in the third, stand-alone game against UNCW. A medley of non-hits put players on base for UNCW, and a double brought a runner to third. Finally, a sacrifice fly brought home the only run of the game, giving UNCW the 1-0 win.

Their next doubleheader was against La Salle University. The Dragons jumped to a 4-0 lead in the first inning with a double from Rush and walks by DiMeo and Trivelpiece. With the bases loaded, this was the perfect setup for senior Taylor Lee, who hit a grand slam. La Salle, however, answered right back with five runs of their own. A solo shot by junior Hannah Walker and a groundout by DiMeo, which brought in a run, gave the edge to the Dragons, who won 6-5.

In game two, Drexel had 13 hits, but could not come up with a win. DiMeo had two home runs and Clinton had one of her own, but six unanswered runs in the middle of the game pretty much sealed the deal for the Explorers, as they won, 13-8.

Instead of playing a doubleheader first, the Dragons played a stand-alone game first against Hofstra University. Drexel held an 8-4 lead for the last two innings before Hofstra tied up the game and took into extra innings. Errors by the Dragons lead to the game going into overtime. In overtime, Drexel was no match for Hofstra’s Kristin Hallam, who advanced to third after hitting a single, and took home after a groundout to give Hofstra the 9-8 lead.

In the doubleheader, Drexel had better luck in the first game — a five-run second inning, which included a two-run double by sophomore Elena Woulfe and a three-run shot by Rush. The Pride were ready to comeback, as they scored six runs in the fifth inning to get to a 7-5 lead. But, the Dragons used their previous streak to get three runs in the seventh inning to win 8-7.

Hofstra brought back their energy from the first game to win the second Rush tied up the game 1-1 after a home run in the first inning, but Hofstra answered with their own two-run shot to lead 3-1. Two errors by Drexel brought Hofstra’s lead to three, but Drexel could not muster up another lead, losing 4-3.

Drexel will look to continue their doubleheader dominance with games against Delaware State University, Wagner College and Elon University.