Soccer Six crown on the line in annual UCity Derby | The Triangle

Drexel’s collapse was orchestrated by College of Charleston redshirt senior Tucker Heffron, who scored twice to seriously jeopardize any hopes the Dragons have at making the CAA postseason tournament. Heffron’s first winning effort resulted from a far post header, set up by a cross into the goalkeeper’s box from freshman midfielder Connor Walmsley.

Twenty minutes later, Heffron beat the keeper again with a header, with the ball being served by redshirt junior defender Cole Gulledge. Though Coron and sophomore forward Chris Donovan tried their best to get Drexel going, the Dragons walked off the pitch with a 2-0 loss in spite of registering 19 shots.

The second and final Soccer Six matchup of Drexel’s season pitted the Dragons against the University of Pennsylvania Oct. 22. A stormy night at the Vidas Field made for the perfect setting for the University City match, which was decided in overtime, as it often is.