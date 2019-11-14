Phillies unable to come back from Harper injury | The Triangle

This week, two Texan teams, the Houston Astros and the Dallas Cowboys, secured major wins. The Astros secured their spot in the 2019 World Series against National League champions — the Washington Nationals. And to the upset of many local Eagles fans, long- time rival Cowboys beat Philadelphia, 10-37, at the AT&T Stadium in Texas Oct. 20.

The seven-game World Series is set to continue until the end of October. This is the first series for Washington, since defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers, a fan-favorite, back in 2017.

Though the Philadelphia Phillies fought hard, ending the season with 81 wins and 81 losses, they did not advance to the series as many fans had predicted earlier in the season.

Many were hoping for them to be back in the baseball championships, hopefully taking home the win like in 1980 and 2008. Former Washington Nationals Right Fielder and current Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper entered this season strong, but after being injured in March, Phillies’ game declined.