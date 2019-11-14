Philadelphia left shaking after Cowboys hold down Dallas | The Triangle

Through the first seven weeks of the season, the Philadelphia Eagles have been an utter disappointment. Not only has the team’s performance on the field been a disaster, but off the field distractions have continued as well. Whether it’s the below average cornerbacks constantly giving up huge plays and making Kirk Cousins suddenly look like a superstar, or the “anonymous source inside the Eagles locker room” who has been talking badly about his own team, the Eagles look far from the “Super Bowl Contender” that they were made out to be prior to the start of the season.

While there is plenty of blame to go around for this season’s struggles, a lot of it starts with two guys high up in the organization: Head Coach Doug Pederson and General Manager Howard Roseman.

Before last Sunday’s prime- time divisional matchup with the Cowboys, Pederson guaranteed that the Eagles were going to beat their rival. This combative stance came just days after the team released linebacker Zachary Brown in part because he spoke poorly about his former teammate Kirk Cousins before a game against the Vikings.

“We’re going down to Dallas, our guys are gonna be ready to play. And we’re gonna win that football game and when we do we’re in first place in the NFC East, we control our own destiny, we’re right where we need to be,” Pederson said in an interview with morning radio show, 94WIP.

Week in and week out Pederson has failed to get his team to start the game strong, and with the Eagles constantly having to dig themselves out of a hole, it’s understandable why the team is currently 3-4 in the season.

This year, the Eagles rank a dismal 26th in first-quarter score differential and 25th in halftime score margin, according to stats from The Ringer. The team’s offensive struggles can be traced back to former Offensive Coordinator Frank Reich’s 2017 departure to become the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts. The Eagles’ offense hasn’t been the same under new coordinator Mike Groh. If the Eagles don’t get their offense back on track, they will most likely be looking for a new play-caller come January.