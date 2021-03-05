One Win, One Loss For Drexel Women’s Soccer

Drexel Women’s Soccer currently stands 1-2 for the season, with a win at Villanova and two losses at New Jersey Institute of Technology and La Salle. The team is looking strong for the season, with five freshmen looking to make their mark: Molly Piso, Anna Salvucci, Kayleigh Kenny, Delaney Lappin, Alexandra Kornafel and Klara Gorges. Having already begun their season at NJIT, the Dragons faced two matches last week, one home and one away.

Drexel Women’s Soccer team began their busy schedule with matches on Feb. 25 and Feb. 28. Looking for some positive results following a 3-1 loss at NJIT, the Dragons headed into their first match strong. Taking on Villanova for their home opener at the Vidas Field, Drexel held out their opponents for a thrilling 1-0 win.

The winning goal, scored in the 97th minute, came from freshman midfielder Anna Salvucci, assisted by junior Lauren Currey. The winning goal was the freshman’s first goal for the Dragons, having transferred from UConn, proving herself to be an exciting newcomer to the team. Special mention also to goalkeeper Miyuki Schoyen, who made three saves throughout the game. Both Currey and senior Melissa Lyon had scoring chances throughout the game, although neither made the points. Despite this, the home favorites proudly took the victory, albeit without their loyal fans present due to COVID-19.

Up next came the Dragons’ away match for the week at La Salle’s McCarthy Stadium. The Dragons suffered a 1-0 loss to a strong team, with the goal coming in the 47th minute from La Salle’s penalty kick. Sophomore goalie Schoyen was beaten by the kick despite her efforts, and the ball landed in the lower right corner. Schoyen did, however, make two saves for Drexel. Drexel’s ladies seemed to be ahead for most of the match, with six corners in the first half of the match, but the La Salle Explorer’s goalkeeper proved too strong. One goal was enough for the opposing team, and the game was ultimately decided in the early stages of the second half. La Salle improved to a 3-0 record for the current season, whilst the Dragons fell to 1-2 overall.

In some more positive news for the Dragons, Salvucci was named Colonial Athletic Association Women’s Soccer Rookie of the Week. Her valiant efforts at the Dragons’ win over Villanova didn’t go unnoticed. The UConn transfer will be looking to continue making an impact on the team during her first season at Drexel. The Dragons have a busy schedule ahead of them, expecting to play again March 5 against Wagner and later on March 13 against Hofstra.