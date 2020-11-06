Manchester City Women Take Consecutive FA Cup’s

On Sunday, Nov. 1, Manchester City won consecutive Women’s FA Cup’s in a 3-1 victory over Everton. The morning game was held at Wembley, and the final concluded the 2019-20 season, which was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Everton’s defense was tremendous in the first 30 minutes of the match, before Sam Mewis scored a header of a City corner kick to give Manchester the lead. Mewis is only the third American player to score in a FA Cup final behind Carli Lloyd and Christian Pulisic.

The Mewis goal gave Manchester the lead going into halftime, but City had the chance to double the score. In the 55th minute, Chloe Kelly would have an opportunity, but Sandy Maclver made an outstanding save to keep Everton in the match.

Maclver, the 22-year-old England international, was named the Player of the Match and made some outrageous saves. Maclver played in the U.S., where she graduated from Clemson University. She returned to England to play with Everton and has received call-ups to England’s senior team. Maclver is definitely going to be a goalkeeper to watch for England in the coming years.

Everton’s equalizer would also come off a set piece. Izzy Christiansen’s corner found the head of Valerie Gauvin as she knocked it into the near post. Everton now had the confidence they needed in order to compete for the trophy.

Caroline Weir had two chances to win it all for City in the finishing stages, one that hit the woodwork, but neither of them would find the back of the net.

In extra time, the substitute Georgia Stanway was the spark City needed. Stanway’s goal came in the 121st minute, as she snuck behind the back line and slid the ball between Maclver’s legs. As an exclamation point, Janine Beckie scored off a Stanway assist in the last seconds of the match to give City the victory.

Gareth Taylor, who was appointed Manchester City manager in May, was certainly proud of his team. Taylor told BBC Sports, “I challenge the girls to make history and win the cup twice in one season. I don’t think it’s quite sunk in because of the game and how it evened, but I’m really proud at the minute.”

Manchester City is in fifth place in the Women’s Super League, but Taylor believes this huge win will give the team the momentum they need in order to win another FA Cup.

Everton put up a good fight until the last second of the match, but ultimately the star power of City’s front line overpowered the defense Everton presented.

Manchester City, the winners of the 50th Women’s FA Cup, found ways through their depth and experience to ultimately lift the trophy.