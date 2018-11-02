Field hockey falls to Northeastern in last season game | The Triangle

The Drexel University field hockey team wrapped up their season this past weekend, defeating the Hofstra University Pride 5-1 Oct. 26, and falling to the Northeastern University Huskies 3-1 Oct. 28. The team finished the season with a record of 9-9 overall and 2-4 in Colonial Athletic Association play.

The Dragons narrowly missed the CAA playoffs. The team placed fourth in the conference in a three-way tie with Hofstra and the James Madison University Dukes. Despite Drexel having the best overall record of the three teams, James Madison was awarded the playoff berth due to having the best goal differential.

The weekend began with a promising outlook for Drexel as they took on the Pride at Buckley Field. A loss would have meant elimination from the conference playoffs, but the Dragons showed up to play.

In the eighth minute, freshman Avery Powell gave the Dragons an early lead with her third goal of the season. Three minutes later senior Megan Wiest scored on a backhand shot to the right side of the net to make it 2-0.

Wiest added another goal in the 26th minute when she found her own rebound to score. Then sophomore Chandler McFeeley put another one of the board to give Drexel a commanding 4-0 lead. Hofstra was able to get one back in the 33rd minute when freshman Cami Larsson found the net after a penalty corner, but the Dragons took a strong 4-1 lead into halftime.

In the second half, senior Amy Ferguson tallied her sixth goal of the season to put Drexel back up by four. Then the Dragons played strong defense for the remainder of the half, not allowing a single Hofstra shot on goal, to close out the crucial 5-1 victory.

Drexel led the game in shots 15-8, and 8-4 in shots on goal. Senior Erin Gilchrist had three saves for the Dragons, while freshman Betty Bosma also had three saves for the Pride.

On senior day against the Huskies at Buckley Field, the Dragons faced a similar situation. A loss would spell the end of their season, while a win could catapult them into the conference playoffs.

Before the match, Drexel honored 12 field hockey seniors: Katie Bagdon, Delaney Baxendale, Lindsay Boerner, Kathryn Boyce, Mary Conroy, Ferguson, Gilchrist, Layne Litsinger, Sydney Muntone, Katie Pappas, Rebecca Weinstock and Wiest. The seniors, accompanied by their families, were presented with commemorative framed photos.

Unfortunately for these seniors, it would be the last time they took the field as Dragons. Just like Drexel did against Hofstra, Northeastern got a strong start.

Within the first 10 minutes, the Huskies were able to put up two goals. In the second minute, redshirt senior Kellie Stigas put one into the left side of the net from inside the circle. In the 10th minute Gilchrist made a nice save on a senior June Curry-Lindahl shot, but sophomore Melanie Weber put the rebound into the net to make it 2-0 Huskies.

Drexel responded with some nice chances in the half, but ultimately came up empty. Three corner opportunities didn’t result in a goal, Wiest lifted a shot high, and a Ferguson breakaway was stopped by Huskies’ sophomore goalkeeper Julia Gluyas to make it 2-0 heading into halftime.

After the break, the Huskies were able to increase their lead. After a corner, senior Rachel Campbell took a shot from the top of the circle into the right side of the net to give Northeastern a 3-0 lead.

Drexel had scoring chances, but were ultimately unable to mount a much needed comeback. The Dragons got on the board in the 62nd minute on a shot by junior Tess Bernheimer, but it was too little, too late. The 3-1 defeat at the hand of the Huskies signified the end of the Dragon’s season.

The Huskies led the game in shots 14-9, with 9-5 in shots on goal. Gilchrist led the game with six saves while Gluyas had four saves for Northeastern.

On the season, Bernheimer lead the Dragons in goals and points. Her 12 goals and 26 points were both a career high. Wiest led the team in assists, with five, and shots, with 41. Gilchrist had the most starts in goal with 12, and led the team with 56 saves. She finished her final season with a goals allowed average of 2.49, and a save percentage of 0.667.

The CAA Field Hockey Championship will take place Nov. 2 and 4 in Newark, Delaware. The No. 16 Delaware University Blue Hens will be pursuing their sixth straight conference title.