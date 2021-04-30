Field Hockey: A Successful Season Recap | The Triangle

Drexel women’s field hockey team ended their season on April 22 in Newark, Delaware with a close 3-4 overtime loss to James Madison University in the first round of the Colonial Athletic Association Semifinals.

Despite this loss, the Dragons had a successful season with many notable wins and individual achievements. The end of the season, as always, also marks the end of a journey for many senior Dragons, who were celebrated at Senior Day April 9 on Buckley Field before the Dragons faced Northeastern. A 5-2 victory was a fitting way to see off seniors Emily Berry, Chandler McFeeley and Alexis Sokach.

The start of the Dragons’ season came on March 5 against La Salle after a postponed match against Saint Joseph’s. The Dragons won 2-0 at Buckley Field, with game leaders being freshmen Eline Di Leva with four shots and one goal; sophomore Gabriella Martina with two shots and one goal; and sophomore Cailey Lever with one assist.

Another postponed match against Monmouth led the Dragons into their second game of the season on March 14, away at Temple. The Dragons suffered their first loss of the season, losing 0-1.

Back into action on Buckley Field on March 21 against Hofstra, the Dragons bounced around for a close 2-1 win. Game leader Di Leva proved herself once again with four shots and two goals. Stephanie Oleykowski made one shot and one assist, Liz Chipman made one assist and Puk Thwessen made two shots.

Away matches proved to be tough this season, with a 1-2 loss to William and Mary at Williamsburg, Virginia on March 25. Drexel’s goal came from game leader Avery Powell, who also made one shot.

Just two days later, the Dragons reversed their loss away at Villanova, winning a close 3-2 match. The game leader was once again Di Leva with four shots, one goal, and one assist. Thwessen made three shots and one goal, Shannon Tringola made one shot and one goal, and McFeeley made one shot and one assist.

April brought many more match-ups for the Dragons. April 2 saw the first home loss up against James Madison, 1-2. Di Leva was the only Drexel player to score a goal for the game.

Another loss followed away at Hofstra on April 7 in an action-packed 2-5 match. Goals came from Martina and Emily Owens. The Dragons quickly bounced back at home against Northeastern on April 9 with a 5-2 win. Goals came from game leader Tringola, who scored twice, along with McFeeley, DiLeva and Powell.

The final home game of the season also marked Senior Day for graduating Dragons Berry, McFeeley and Sokach.

An away match against Delaware on April 16 proved too difficult for the Dragons with a 1-5 loss, Drexel’s goal coming from McFeeley. The final match before the CAA Semifinals was against Towson on April 18, which the Dragons won 1-0. Game leader Berry scored the only goal of the game and also made two shots. Thwessen made two shots and one assist, Isabel Jacobs made five shots, and Powell also made five.