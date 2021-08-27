Fall Sports return to Drexel | The Triangle

The end of the summer term at Drexel has marked the beginning of fall sports for the Dragons. Both men’s and women’s soccer have been in action recently, along with field hockey. Aug. 19 brought the season opener for women’s soccer against Villanova. The Dragons played away for their first match of the season and took a close 2-1 loss. Drexel’s goal was scored by Gabrielle Perrotto, marking her first career goal for the Dragons. Goalie Miyuki Schoyen saved six goals for the Dragons. On Aug. 26, the Dragons played their home opener against Lehigh. Their last match of the month will be against Lafayette away on Aug. 29. The Dragons have four new freshmen joining their team for the season. Alexis Dooley from New Jersey, Tori Yost from New Jersey, Casey Touey from PA and Kelly Jones from Baltimore will be eager to make their mark for the Dragons.

Starting off their season, Drexel men’s soccer played their season opener against Syracuse away, also on Aug. 26. They will play again on Aug. 30 against Lafayette, playing away again. Drexel is sporting a few new freshman additions to their team, including Luke Smith from PA, Youri Senden from the Netherlands, and Roey Mordechay and Ori Arzi from Israel. The team also has seven returning graduate students granted another year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout September, the Dragons will be busy with matches lined up against Stony Brook, Saint Peter’s and UNCW, all being played at home at the Vidas Field. They will also be traveling to Hofstra, Columbia and College of Charleston in September.

The final fall sport beginning in August is field hockey. Since they’ve practiced all summer, the Dragons are more than prepared to step onto the pitch. They will play their opening match against Longwood at home on the Buckley Field at Drexel. You can watch the season opener at 4 pm on Friday, Aug. 27. With a quick turnaround, the Dragons play again on the Aug. 29 at home against Temple at midday. The Dragons have seven new freshmen on their team, all hoping to make an impact. Jordyn Travis from Richmond, Tina Rawa from PA, Amanda Foster from PA, Anna Getty from Wilmington, Sage O’Connor from PA, Michela Favazza from PA and Aren Dardarian from PA are all new members of the team. Drexel Basketball CAA Defensive Player of the year, Hannah Nihill, is also joining the Field Hockey team. She is returning for a fifth year at Drexel as a double-sport athlete.