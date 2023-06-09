DU holds first club sports awards banquet since the pandemic

Photo by Tori Harrigan | The Triangle

Drexel University hosted the Club Sports Awards Banquet for the first time since the pandemic May 31. Held in Behrakis Grand Hall, the athletes filling the room helped themselves to an ombre-blue cake with “Drexel Club Sports” beautifully written on it in gold cursive and chafing dishes filled with Moe’s Southwest Grill menu items as they eagerly waited for what they were all there for: well-deserved awards.

The club sports staff put together a reminiscent slideshow, displaying photos of all club sports at meets, games, social events and more before the awards ceremony. It highlighted what DU accomplished this year, but also reminded athletes they have an irreplicable bond with each other. Later in the evening, the club sports staff initiated the awards ceremony, starting with a recap of the year.

The most notable recap for everyone was the recognitions, which started with Drexel Ski & Board for claiming three first place trophies and a third place trophy in their conference as well as having top ten qualifiers at their Regional Championships and competitors at their National Championships.

Squash, led by coaches Talvon Brown and Chris Lee and club member Vivek Khimani, was recognized for placing second at their US National Team Championship.

Half of the club swim team qualified for their National Championships at Ohio State.

Fencing was recognized for their fencer Sydney Chiang, who placed first in Women’s Sabre at CHAOS as well as the BWCFC Championships.

Sailing placed within the top 18 teams in the conference and competed in their championships against varsity teams.

Finally, the recognition concluded with E-sports, who claimed the National Champion title three times in CS:GO, third in the Student Drivers’ Championship for iRacing, fourth in the Student Collegiate Championship for iRacing and fifth overall in their Championship for iRacing. The team also won the Rookie of the Year Award and the Hard Charger Award.

The club sports staff also revealed who won the superlatives, including the goofy ones like which club members were “On the Struggle Bus,” giving everyone a laugh.

Awards began shortly after the superlatives and were announced by Club Sports staff members: Head Athletic Trainer Bridget Wiseley, Assistant Director of Club Sports Kristen Sullivan, former Club Sports Coordinator Matt Moran, and Assistant Athletic Trainer Andrew Flanigan. Sullivan kicked off the awards ceremony with a warm welcome and an introduction of each staff member.

Wiseley announced the first award and throughout the night announced Coach of the Year, Instructor of the Year, Men’s Club Athlete of the Year, Women’s Club Athlete of the Year, Co-Ed Club Athlete of the Year and Club Sport of the Year.

Sullivan announced Most Dedicated Athlete and Best Social Media & Marketing. Moran announced President of the Year and Treasurer of the Year, and Andrew announced Travel Coordinator of the Year and Most Improved Club.

Each glass award had “2022-2023 Drexel Club Sports” engraved under the Mario the Magnificent logo. The awards were even individually customized, displaying the award title and club name.

With the Club Sport of the Year Award being the final one given to student athletes that night, Sullivan ended the ceremony with a thoughtful tribute to Wiseley, who recently hit her decade mark working as a Dragon. The awards banquet ended with each person walking away with a smile, thankful for a successful night of recognition and delicious cake.

Check out the award results below:

Coach of the Year – Sean Healy (Women’s Rugby)

Instructor of the Year – Cody Allen (Ski & Board)

Men’s Club Athlete of the Year – Nick Urbani (Ice Hockey)

Women’s Club Athlete of the Year – Clev Cong (Women’s Rugby)

Co-Ed Club Athlete of the Year – Melanie Hyde (Swimming)

Most Dedicated Athlete – Johnny Bierck (Men’s Basketball)

Best Social Media & Marketing – E-sports

President of the Year – Mohammed Alam (Men’s Lacrosse)

Treasurer of the Year – Simon Skala-Rosenbaum (Ice Hockey)

Travel Coordinator of the Year – Thomas Carey (Ski & Board)

Most Improved Club – Men’s Lacrosse

Club Sport of the Year – Ski & Board