The Drexel Women’s Squash team poses for a photo at the 2022 John Wanamaker Athletics Awards Ceremony, where they were nominated for the prestigious award in Philly. (Photo: Drexel Athletics)

Drexel University Women’s Squash attended the 2022 John Wanamaker Athletics Awards Ceremony luncheon on Oct. 26, where they were recognized for their achievements in the 2021-22 season. The Dragons finished as national runners-up; the highest ever finish in program history.

Women’s Squash was one of the finalists for the award. The award is “presented to the athlete, team or organization which has done the most to reflect credit upon Philadelphia and to the team or sport in which they excel,” according to PHL Sports. Previous winners include the Philadelphia Eagles (2018 awardee ) and the Philadelphia Phillies (2009 awardee).

The other nominees for this year’s award included Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, Phillies superstar Bryce Harper, Jason Kelce of the Eagles and Cam Atkinson from the Philadelphia Flyers. The eventual winner of the 2022 award was Philadelphia Union goalkeeper, Andre Blake. Blake is a four-time MLS All-Star and currently leads the MLS league in many goalkeeping categories.

The Dragons were nominated for the award for their historic efforts in last year’s season at the College Squash Association national championships. They overcame high ranked opponents, such as Princeton University in the quarter-finals and then dramatically overcame number three, Trinity University in a 5-4 showdown to make the national championship match. The Dragons eventually lost out to Harvard, finishing as runners-up.

Along with the program’s highest-ever finish at the national championships, women’s squash also posted a 16-5 record for the season, the best ever yet. Women’s squash enters the upcoming season ranked at number two, the highest-ever ranking at the beginning of a season for the Dragons.

The Dragons begin their season at the Pennsylvania State Championships in Lancaster on Nov. 12th. The home opener against Columbia University will be held on Dec. 2nd at the Kline and Specter Squash Center.