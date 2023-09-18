Drexel’s fall sports guide | The Triangle

Photo by Evie Touring | The Triangle

While Drexel University might not have a football team, there are still sports to cheer on this fall quarter. Drexel is a member of the recently renamed NCAA Division 1 Coastal Athletic Association (formerly the Colonial Athletic Association), also known as the CAA. Teams in this conference include Charleston, Delaware, Elon, Hofstra, Northeastern, Stony Brook and others. Games for fall sports take place at Vidas Field Complex (42nd and Powelton), which can be accessed via Drexel’s Powelton/Spring Garden bus route. Here are previews for the fall sports this season:

Men’s Soccer

Last season: Despite ending in fifth place in the conference, the men’s soccer team was able to make it to the semifinals, where they lost to first-seeded Elon.

2022 record: 7-5-6

Conference: 3-3-3, 5th in CAA

Notable off-season news: Head Coach Michael Marchiano resigned after just three seasons. The Dragons tapped Villanova’s Associate Head Coach Mark Fetrow as the next head coach. Additionally, six new freshmen and three transfers were signed to the team. Youri Senden was selected to the Preseason All-CAA team, with the team being placed seventh in the preseason poll.

Next home game: vs Temple, 9/19/23 @ 6 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

Last season: The women’s soccer team is coming off a solid season after placing second in the CAA conference and falling to Northeastern 2-0 in the semifinals. The team took home numerous CAA individual awards. Head Coach Ray Goon won Co-Coach of the Year, forward Delaney Lappin earned Attacking Player of the Year and Annalena O’Reilly was awarded Midfielder of the Year.

2022 record: 11-3-5

Conference: 5-2-2, 2nd in CAA

Notable off-season news: Delaney Lappin was added to the watch list for the MAC Hermann Trophy Award, the most prestigious award in college soccer. Lappin and Annalena O’Reilly were also named to the United Soccer Coaches Forwards and Midfielders to Watch lists, respectively. Both were also recognized as a part of the Preseason All-CAA team, with Lily Dunbar receiving an honorable mention. Six freshmen were added to the roster. The team ranked fifth overall in the preseason rankings.

Next home game: vs Charleston, 9/28/23 @ 6 p.m.

Women’s Field Hockey

Last season: The field hockey team finished in third place in the CAA and reached the conference championship game, where they lost to Delaware 6-1.

2022 record: 12-8

Conference: 3-3, 3rd in CAA

Notable off-season news: Seven new players were signed to the roster after nine graduated. Taylor Mason, a former player on the team, joined the coaching staff as a staff assistant. In the CAA Preseason poll, they were picked to tie for fourth with Northeastern. Eline Di Leva and Megan Hadfield were chosen for the Preseason All-CAA team, with an honorable mention going to Liz Chapman.

Next home game: vs Towson, 9/22/23 @ 4 p.m.