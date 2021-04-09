Drexel Women’s Lacrosse impressing on the field | The Triangle

Drexel Women’s Lacrosse team currently stands at 9-1 for the current season, sporting their dominance in the CAA league. With just one loss to Loyola 12-17, the women have boasted nine wins against Leigh 19-17, Saint Joseph’s 13-12, Georgetown 21-9, Temple 19-11, Villanova 17-7, La Salle 17-9, UAlbany 15-10, Hofstra 19-8 and most recently a win against Navy 17-8. With just three of these matches being played at home on the Vidas Field, it is clear that the Dragons are not afraid to bring their game strong whether they are at home or away.

April 11’s match against Delaware has been canceled, so the Dragons will wrap up their season against Hofstra and Towson. Both of these matches will be played home at Vidas Field, on April 18 and 23. The ladies will be hoping to make the CAA semifinals held at Harrisonburg, Virginia on May 7, and the CAA finals on May 9. The Dragons are prepped and ready for the challenge with such a successful season already behind them.

The team’s successful season so far has already earned them recognition by the CAA. Sophomore midfielder Corrine Bednarik was named CAA Rookie of the Week for the week beginning April 5. She impressed the CAA on the field, scoring four goals and making two assists, leading to a career-high 6 points in the Dragons’ successful 19-8 campaign against Hofstra. On four occasions so far this season, she has scored three or more goals, making her a worthy recipient of CAA Rookie of the Week. Earlier in the season on March 30 Colleen Grady was named CAA Player of the Week. The senior from New Jersey was awarded for her performance against UAlbany, which the Dragons won 15-10. Her four goals and five assists made her fall just one point short of the Drexel record for points scored in a game. At the time of her award, she led the CAA points per game at 6.50. These impressive players come as no surprise when we look at such an already impressive season.

A final notable mention for the women’s lacrosse is their current ranking. As of March 8, the women’s team moved into the National Rankings. Their 5-0 season record at the time propelled them into the National Rankings where they currently stand at 16 with 69 points, just above Navy with 63 points. Three Dragons are ranked in the top five for goals and points: Colleen Grady, Karson Harris, and Lucy Schneidereith are proving themselves to be strong members of the team. Zoe Bennett leads the CAA ranks with an average of 10 saves per game. We are excited to see the Dragons back in action, so keep an eye out for their upcoming matches.