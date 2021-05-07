Drexel Softball in Full Swing | The Triangle

Drexel’s softball team is in the middle of a busy season, with many impressive results behind them already. The ladies are currently 25-10 overall for the season, with a 10-7 away record and a 15-3 home record. With just May 8 and 9’s games against Towson before the CAA Championships from May 11-15 in Harrisonburg, Virginia, the Dragons are heading for a successful end to the season.

The start of the season faced a delay against Bucknell University, so the Dragons instead began their season on March 13 and 14 against Coppin State. The Dragons swept the two doubleheaders 11-1, 12-1, 15-0 and 15-2 to start their season strong. March 21 against Lafayette also saw a doubleheader sweep with 11-2 and 11-2 wins. March 25 against Saint Joseph’s saw the first doubleheader split for the Dragons, with a 7-3 win followed by a 2-6 loss. Not to be deterred, the Dragons quickly bounced back for a 12-2, 9-1 doubleheader win against La Salle on March 27. The following two matches to end the month of March against La Salle and Morgan State were postponed.

April saw a tougher start for the ladies in their first CAA match-up against Delaware. April 4 brought the first doubleheader loss to the Dragons with 0-13, 3-4 losses. However, the Dragons fought back the following day with a 5-2 win over Delaware. April 8 brought another doubleheader match against Howard, this time not a CAA match. The Dragons soared to 6-1, 8-5 wins. Following on from their success, on April 9 and 10 the ladies headed into another CAA match, this time facing Hofstra. Winning 8-5, 6-0 and 6-5 saw the Dragons ease into victories over the weekend. A rare doubleheader loss came on April 14 against Villanova, where the Dragons suffered defeat 0-2 and 5-6.

Back in business at another CAA match-up, the Dragons soared to a doubleheader win 5-3 and 8-5 against Towson on April 16. April 17, unfortunately, saw a 5-8 loss for the Dragons against the same team. April 21 came to a Dragon sweep over Penn 11-2. The postponed Morgan State match, rescheduled for April 22, led to a doubleheader split. The Dragons lost the first 8-13 but bounced back for a 7-3 win. Yet another CAA match-up against Delaware saw two wins and a loss for the Dragons on April 23 and 24, 9-0, 2-4 and 3-2. The final win came on Senior Day, and seniors Emma Dryden, Reilly Jo Swanson, Elena Woulfe, Brooklyn Daly, Megan Trivelpiece, Holly Bridgman, Kristi Dimeo, Carly Bowen and Hannah Walker were celebrated for their achievements as Dragons.

Moving quickly into April 28, the Dragons raced to an 8-5 victory against Saint Joseph’s. Delaware State’s match on the following day was cancelled. In the final CAA match before the upcoming Towson match, the Dragons faced Hofstra. A doubleheader split 0-10 and 6-2 on May 1 was followed by a win the next day, 6-5. May 4 saw yet another doubleheader split for the Dragons against the Princeton Tigers, 3-1 and 1-2. The Dragons will face Towson on May 8 and 9 before heading to the CAA Championships on May 11 in Harrisonburg, Virginia.