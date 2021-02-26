Drexel Men’s Tennis Suffers Loss at New Jersey Institute of Technology

Last weekend, the Drexel Men’s Tennis team kicked off their spring season at NJIT with a tight 4-3 loss. However, we were able to see some of the team’s talented new players, along with the experience of the seniors. Alex De Sousa of Canterbury, England (the team’s only freshman) showed off his talent at the top of the roster, despite losing in a three-set match. The team saw more success in their doubles matches, winning those points for the Dragons.

Senior and freshman duo Sanil Jagtiani and Alex De Sousa kickstarted the weekend with a doubles win at the number one spot. They won a close 7-6 match, propelling the team’s momentum from the get-go.

Next up, junior Gustav Wogen and graduate student Youssef Lahlou suffered a loss at the number two seed. Their opponents showed a strong performance, asserting a 6-2 win over Drexel’s duo. At the three seed, junior Matvey Radionov and graduate student Alvaro Cruz Chamorro secured a confident 6-2 victory over their NJIT opponents.

In the singles tournament, Drexel showed some exciting prospects for the rest of the season despite the loss. De Sousa, impressively already playing at number one for the Dragons, suffered a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 loss at his first collegiate match to NJIT’s Abdullah Fouad. We can expect some impressive performances from the freshman in matches to come.

At the two seed, we saw NJIT’s Josh Smith oust senior Sanil Jagtiani in a 7-5, 6-4 match. Up next, sophomore Hugo Brungs beat Amine El Kholti 7-5, 6-1 in an impressive style for the Dragons. Samuel Townes beat junior Gustav Wogen 6-4, 6-3 in another defeat for the Dragons. Ashwin Kanetkar beat graduate Dragon Alvaro Cruz Chamorro 6-4, 7-5 at the number five position. Finally, the Dragons pulled back a win at the number six seed with junior Matvey Radionov’s 6-4, 6-2 win over Juan Bejarano.

We can hope to see the Dragons back in action later this season, with a full spring schedule ahead. They will be looking to amend their loss, and we certainly have some exciting players to look out for!