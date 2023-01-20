An exciting season ahead for men’s tennis | The Triangle

Drexel University’s men’s tennis team have finished their first half of the season, and are looking to come out strong in the second half. They’ll start with a string of home matches at the Vidas Courts, against Old Dominion, Villanova and Saint Francis on Jan. 21, 27 and 29, respectively.

With three new players for the 2022-23 season, and four returning graduate students, the Dragons have a strong squad ready to take on the second half of the season.

A standout performance in the latter half of 2022 came from graduate transfer student, Daniel Dudockin. In November’s Dragon Invitational, Dudockin won all of the six matches he participated in. The Dragons overpowered their opponents that weekend, winning 12 of 20 singles matches.

Dudockin’s impressive weekend earned him a spot as ‘Dragon of the Week,’ an award given to the male and female student-athletes who showed the most impressive performance of the week.

Dudockin transferred into Drexel as a graduate student, using the last of his college eligibility to compete as a Dragon. His previous collegiate career was at Nevada University.

Other standout performances came from sophomore Alan Jeudason and junior Alex De Sousa, who both made it into the third day of action at the ITA Regionals. Jesudason advanced in both the singles and the doubles, with De Sousa as his partner.

In the singles, Jesudason was defeated in three sets to his opponent from Cornell, 6-4, 3-6, 6-1. As a doubles team, De Sousa and Jesudason were eliminated in an 8-4 loss.

Jesudason also earned himself a ‘Dragon of the Week’ award in October for his performances at the ITA All-American tournament. He made it as far as the round of 64, the third round of the tournament.

The Dragons have just announced two new players to their spring roster. Egor Kirakosov from Russia and Pierre Humayou from France will both be joining the team before their first match-up of the year on Jan 21 against Old Dominion.

As for the upcoming second-half of the season, the Dragons will be looking to get some big wins against teams such as Lehigh University, Temple University, Penn State University and Hofstra University.

The Dragons will round out their season with the CAA Championships, held in Williamsburg, Virginia, due to run through April 26-30.