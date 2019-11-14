Cleri bolsters varsity eight across the finish at Delaware | The Triangle

Drexel women’s rowing dominated this week against neighboring northeast schools at the annual 1969 cup, which celebrates half a century of women’s athletics at the University of Delaware. Over 300 female rowing participants were present at the event.

Coxswain Natalie Cleri led her varsity eight boat to victory this week in the Alleva XVII boat, which was christened at a ceremony last year. Drexel had an overwhelming number of wins at the Saturday event against eight other schools. Cleri and swimmer Jason Arthur were named the Drexel University Athletics’ Dragons of the Week.

The 1969 cup, hosted by Delaware, was located in Lake Mercer, NJ. The Dragons secured two Grand Finals wins on the clear fall day. Three boats were in competition, all of which secured a win. Both varsity eights placed first, and the freshman eight also won its heat to earn placement in the grand finals, which take place in the afternoon of the Regatta.