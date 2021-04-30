What’s the Scoop | The Triangle

This past week, Mark and Jair discussed the play of the New York Yankees. What do they need to do in order to get rolling on the season? In the National League East, Mark feels that the Phillies need to make a trade for another starter.

Both Mark and Jair discussed the current news in the NBA. How will the Knicks do in NBA Free Agency? Are they now officially a destination that Free Agents may want to go to? How do they compare to the Brooklyn Nets? Should people be concerned about the Portland Trail Blazers? How are the Atlanta Hawks doing?

The NFL Draft is coming up. Be sure to take a look at it.

