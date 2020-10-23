Then There Were Two…Part Two

Listen to ‘Ain’t That Something with Liz and Brandon’ Online!

Hi everyone! I’m guessing you liked last week’s episode because you’re here for part two! We did not mean to get so heavy there at the end, but it is important to address mental health. It is not good at all to keep it in! Like the great Dr. Dre said, “I’m expressing with my full capabilities.”

Last week was a very ‘Brandon and his mental health’ oriented episode. This week, we take a deeper dive into Liz’s experience with mental health. We discuss the feeling of being a burden on those around us, what it is like to be overworked, and why we always seem to push ourselves to the brink of exhaustion. A very relevant and millennial issue.

We also discuss what it is like to gain a close friend, only to find that friendship teetering on the line between a complete fallout and remaining civil (I’m pretty sure we have all been there). Going further, we learn about growth from our traumatic situations and how everything that we go through is just a learning experience that makes us stronger in the end.

As we progress, we talk about the sacrifices that our parents went through and continue to go through in the name of our success. As we analyze that, we dive even further into what we want for our children when we become parents.

The conclusion of this two-part episode takes a very introspective look at how we perceive and process the realities that we face in our day to day lives. Thank you so much for listening each week. It truly means the world to us.

Before I close out, I’m going to leave you with a quote from Liz in this episode:

“I have to start living for me instead of living for other people.”

Just something to think about.

Much love to everyone,

Brandon & Liz