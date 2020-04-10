The Rivals/Friends of Sports Journalism | The Triangle

Listen to the first episode of “Mark and Jair Explain Sports” online!

For the past couple of weeks, the world has been in a pause due to COVID-19, also known as “Coronavirus.” Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, all professional sports have been temporarily suspended. In this episode, we breakdown the impact of the coronavirus, NFL Free Agency, draft, Tommy John injuries and baseball which created a big debate among ourselves and NBA predictions (assuming the season continues).

On the topic of MLB, we each took different sides on the issues of Mets star, Noah Syndergaard electing to get Tommy John surgery during the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States. Jair took Syndergaard’s side and Mark argued that it was inappropriate for Syndergaard to get surgery.

For NFL Free Agency, we talk about the teams that made big moves in free agency, such as Tom Brady signing with the Buccaneers and how it makes the team immediate title contenders. We also discuss the Panthers moving on from former MVP Cam Newton and potential landing spots for him.