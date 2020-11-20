Still on the Topic of the Opposite Sex…and Mental Health

We’re about to kick off Thanksgiving Break the right way- with a new podcast episode! We’re so thankful to you all for listening and sticking through all of the rambling and random thoughts, and we’ll be back for more throughout the year!

This episode starts with even more tea spillage about questions for the opposite sex. However, it would not be a Liz and Brandon episode if we didn’t talk about mental health. In this part, we get a little deeper, delving into the effects of gender stereotypes and how they affect our behaviors. (WARNING: some tears may have been shed).

Again, I want to put a disclaimer out there: all of our answers, opinions, and experiences are our own and don’t generalize to our genders.

As always, thank you so much for all the love and support!

