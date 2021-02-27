Some Weird Stuff in the NBA

This week, Mark and Jair both wonder where J.J. Watt will land. In the NBA, the Brooklyn Nets are getting higher in the Eastern Conference as they are catching up to the Philadelphia 76ers. The Utah Jazz are on a roll as they are first in the Western Conference.In MLB, Mark and Jair gave their predictions for their respective teams, as spring training is underway and games are to be played this weekend.

