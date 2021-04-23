Parting Glances | The Triangle

Welcome back to “You, Me, Buscemi!” For those just tuning in, this is the show where we, Chris and Lena, pick Steve Buscemi movies we’ve never seen and talk about them. Specifically, we cast guesses about the film before we watch it, and then we come back and assess our answers. We throw in some games along the way; it’s a great time.

Last episode, we watched “Ghost World.” It turned out to be a great movie that Steve Buscemi is actually in a lot of! The movie was fine; there were parts we liked and parts we didn’t. Chris couldn’t get past how one of the characters looked like a refrigerator from the ’90s (weird), and Lena was really mad that Scarlett Johansson’s character got no attention.

In this episode, we watched the 1986 indie film “Parting Glances.” Early in Steve’s career, the film showcased his more romantic side, as he was cast as one of the romantic leads. The film was confusing, and seemingly all the characters ended up exactly where they started. We had high hopes for this one, but unfortunately they just weren’t met. For our “Game Time” this episode, we speculated what type of music Steve’s character, Nick, made and what some potential songs of his would be.

