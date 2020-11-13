One Remainder Rumbling, Three Searching for more Answers

This past week, Mark and Jair briefly discussed the situation within the MLB Free Agency. Trevor Bauer is now officially the 2020 National League CY Young Award winner and he’s one of the biggest Free Agents on the market. Jair explains why he doesn’t want his New York Mets to sign Bauer.

Two more big names on the market are J.T. Realmuto and George Springer. Both are being sought after by the New York Mets and several other teams.

In this pandemic, what’s going to be very interesting is to see the MLB Free Agency and NBA Free Agency take place at the same time.

Meanwhile, for the NBA it isn’t exactly the most exciting Free Agency class of all-time, but there are some interesting decisions that can be made by the available players.

Players like Serge Ibaka, Dwight Howard, and Montrezl Harrell are big names that can be attractive during this year’s Free Agency period. Ibaka and Howard have been rumored for destinations such as the Golden State Warriors, or the Los Angeles Lakers. Even Harrell is a possibility but it’s uncertain due to the amount of cap space.

Another major report within the NBA is what’s going on with the Houston Rockets. Will the Rockets trade Russell Westbrook and James Harden? Will the Warriors be able to compete for a championship this upcoming season? Listen to what Mark and Jair have to say on the topics.

One of the biggest discussion points in this episode was this past Sunday’s game between Drew Brees and Tom Brady. Brees’ New Orleans Saints stomped on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and defeated them 38-3.

