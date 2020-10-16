Once Again, Lebron is a Champion

Listen to “Mark and Jair Explain Sports” Online!

This past week, Mark and Jair discussed the NBA Finals as the Los Angeles Lakers wrapped up their series against the Miami Heat. They are now tied with the Boston Celtics for the most championships, with 17 a piece.

This past Sunday, LeBron James won an NBA title for the fourth time in his career. This year’s NBA finals was unlike any other we’ve seen before. Specifically, this year’s finals were in the midst of a global pandemic. Due to that, the only fans in attendance were some family members.

The Lakers’ opponent, the Miami Heat, were short-handed through most of the series, as one of their primary scorers, Goran Dragic, was out for a majority of the series after getting injured in the first game. The Heat also did not have anyone to match up with Anthony Davis throughout the series, as Bam Adebayo was dealing with a shoulder injury he re-aggravated in the first game. Could this be the reason viewership ratings were at an all time low, or was it because there were no fans in attendance?

Mark and Jair also discussed COVID in the NFL and Mark’s Philadelphia Eagles and their recent loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Eagles’ next opponent is Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

In typical Jets fashion, the team released running back Le’Veon Bell after signing him to a four-year contract in the 2019 offseason. At 0-5, the Jets have become the laughingstock of the NFL and continue to have Adam Gase as their head coach, even though the team has seen zero progress. Quarterback Sam Darnold continues to struggle with his leadership despite showing flashes of greatness.

In Major League Baseball, the Tampa Bay Rays currently hold a 3-1 lead in the ALCS after their defeat to the Houston Astros on Wednesday night. It will be interesting to see the reaction for the most valuable team in baseball history when this series finishes, if they win or pull a comeback.

As for the NLCS, the Los Angeles Dodgers pulled in an 11-run first inning against the Atlanta Braves and are now facing a 2-1 deficit. Clayton Kershaw is supposed to start Game 4 of the series — let’s see how he does. Will he put on some magic and help his legacy and help the Dodgers stay off the brink of elimination? Will it push his team towards a heartbreaking end to a season full of hope? Only time will tell.

Mark and Jair hope you all take the right amount of protective measures to remain safe throughout the circumstances we face today. We are sad to see a spike of COVID-19 cases rising again. Please be sure to wear masks and use protection at all times.

