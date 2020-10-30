It Was Only A Dream

Listen to ‘Ain’t That Something with Brandon and Liz’ online!

Hi everyone,

Thank you so much for coming back! You all are awesome in every way, and we are so grateful for every last one of you. This week, we touched on our dreams. Not the “I wanna be a billionaire so freaking bad” kind of dream, but the “oh my god why am I naked in the middle of my COM Theory class?” kind of dream.

I don’t know about you, but our dreams are pretty far out there content-wise. I dream that I’m partying with Travis Barker and President Barack Obama at least three times a month. Not even kidding. Liz, who is the voice of reason out of the two of us, has more sane dreams. She’s out here dreaming about real-life issues, like pulling out her teeth, while I’m dreaming that I’m a tornado chaser while sleeping through PR Principles (sorry Professor Nikolaev).

We also talk about some crazy lucid dreams, some of which involve eating soap to try to wake up and the attempted robbery of Brandon’s childhood home (now that’s what I call a cliffhanger). It would not be an “Ain’t That Something” episode if it didn’t get deep. We take a sharp right turn into where our dreams emulate our reality. This is a very interesting episode filled with lots of “WTF” moments, and you will not want to miss this. Don’t forget that no matter how bad a dream feels, when you open your eyes you’ll realize “it was only just a dream.”

Dream on!

Liz and Brandon.