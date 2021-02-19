Injury Concerns

It was a big weekend between Mark and Jair as they both discussed the potential changes throughout the NFL and where J.J. Watt could land.

Some questions to take away from this episode: How long will Anthony Davis be out of the NBA? What are your opinions on Draymond Green’s comments? What will happen with Blake Griffin potentially being bought out?

In MLB, Pitchers and Catcher report to Spring Training.

Stay tuned for more episodes of Mark and Jair Explain Sports. Both Mark and Jair will come up with several different sports topics to discuss during their podcast. Be sure to follow them on Instagram @exsportsdrexel. Also follow their personal accounts @budd98, @jair.bd, @jairbrooksdavis.

Listen now on Apple Podcast and Spotify!