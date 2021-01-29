Great Scott……Blast from the Past. It’s Armon!

It was a big week in the sports world between the NFL, MLB, and NBA. Mark and Jair had guest, Armon Owlia, in to discuss what’s going on in the sports world the big events.

Mark, Jair, and Armon discussed what’s going on in the recent events in MLB, and each gave their opinions on signings like George Springer and available free agents like Trevor Bauer.

In addition to baseball, Armon discussed his opinions on the Connor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier fight the previous weekend. Along with the fight, the trio discussed views with the NHL.

Regarding the NBA, all three discussed what’s going on with the current situation with the Los Angeles Lakers, Clippers, and the Golden State Warriors. Armon offered his opinion on who he feels will make a deep playoff run. The time of recording being Jan. 26, Mark, Jair, and Armon shared their favorite Kobe Bryant memories.

In the National Football League, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills 38-24 for the AFC spot in the Super Bowl. In the NFC, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Green Bay Packers as they will represent the NFC in the Super Bowl.

