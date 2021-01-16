Blast From the Past

In this first episode of Reel 2 Reel, I spoke with my old film camp friend, Matthew Kopsachilis, about anticipated movies. Our list at the time included Tenet, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, The Irishman. We discussed movies being pushed back due to the pandemic. A healthy amount of the conversation was devoted to our love for Adam Driver and Timothee Chalamet and the parallel career paths of Timothee Chalamet and Lucas Hedges. We discuss AMC possibly shutting down and what effect the then-incoming quarantine might have on movie theaters and streaming services — talk that was all theoretical at the time.