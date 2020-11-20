A Major Week in the Sports World

This past week, Mark and Jair discussed the NBA Draft as Anthony Edwards, James Wiseman, and Lamelo Ball were drafted 1-3 in categorical order.

A big question for the Warriors this upcoming season is the absence of Klay Thompson. Klay will miss his second season in a row, this time with a torn Achilles. Some questions to consider asking are who will be the second overall pick and if the Warriors have taken Lamelo Ball as second overall.

Mark has big opinions about the draft, especially when it comes to the Philadelphia Sixers and the trades they made. They unloaded Al Horford and Josh Richardson’s hefty contracts while obtaining Doc Rivers’ son in law, Seth Curry, and NBA champion Danny Reen.

In Major League Baseball, Robinson Cano has tested positive for the second time with PEDs. He is officially suspended for the 2021 season and the Mets will keep his $20 million for the season. They can take this opportunity to use it on a Free Agent.

In the NFL, a lot of questions are coming up concerning Antonio Brown and his recent situation. People are wondering if the Buccaneers are going to cut him but it seems as if the team is going to continue the season right now with Brown.

This past week, the New York Giants defeated the Philadelphia Eagles. Mark and Jair both feel that Jalen Hurts should potentially be the starting quarterback next season. The NFL is looking forward to an interesting weekend. It started with the Seattle Seahawks going up against the Arizona Cardinals.