A Deeper Dive Into Gambling | The Triangle

This week, Mark and Jair have an inside scoop about the gambling industry from a U.S. Integrity member, COO Scott Sadin. Sadin pointed out companies that interact with U.S. Integrity. One noticeable partner of Integrity sports is the NBA. After having Dave Barritt as a guest last week, it was good to take another dive into the gambling world of sports. If you’re interested in taking a highly recommended sports gambling course, visit https://sportsgamblingeducation.com/.

Earlier today the NBA announced more regarding its plan to restart and finish the 2019-20 NBA Season. The season is expected to resume on July 31. Many people question team chemistry and they may have a point. We shall see. Will LeBron James lead the Lakers to triumph, or will it be another upset and bitter ending to a season with high expectations? Let’s talk more next week.

Stay tuned for more episodes of Mark and Jair Explain Sports.