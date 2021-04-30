A Conversation with John | The Triangle

Hi everyone,

Welcome back to another week in our final season for “Ain’t That Something.” It honestly feels so surreal that there are only four episodes left until we say our final goodbye. But that is something to focus on a little later. Right now, we are still in the middle of a powerful season!

As we explained at the beginning of the term, this season will have the theme of “full send,” meaning we want to give you all the most exciting and interesting content as possible. We’re pretty sure that our guest this week set the standard for “full send.”

This week, we have the one and only John Fry. That’s right. The President of the entire university. This is something we have been planning for a long time, and trust us when we say that keeping this a secret from everyone was hard on both of us…especially Brandon, haha!

This episode, which is primarily an interview, we “sit down” with President Fry as he takes us on his journey from consultant to university president. We also ask him questions, like what goes through his mind when he has to make a decision that impacts the school and how he handles toxicity of Greek life.

All in all, this was a great episode, and we were honored that John Fry took time out of his day to chat with us.

Thank you so much for all of the continued support, and we can’t wait for you all to hear the remainder of the season.

See y’all next week.

Liz & Brandon.

Listen now on Spotify and Apple Podcasts!