Working to stay informed | The Triangle

Being “informed” doesn’t have the same definition that it used to have. Learning what’s going on in the world used to be as simple as browsing the various sections of a newspaper. Now, since most people have cell phones and computers, there’s no excuse to fall behind on anything, not even a family member’s life events that they share on Facebook.I’m drowning in the overflow of information that the world is exposed to. Having access to everything I could ever need to know is a privilege, but it’s also overwhelming. I usually can’t keep up, and every time a friend asks if I heard about something that happened, I almost always say no. I consider myself to be informed, but I can’t be on my phone all day keeping myself updated on the 10ten articles that the New York Times just released in an hour.

Cell phones have given people a way to always be connected to the world, and I honestly hate that at times. They command much of our time and attention, whether it be throughtowards reading through news online or by scrolling through social media feeds. We are constantly informed on current events and the lives of others, whether we want to be or not. I often think of a time before cell phones existed and transport myself there, free of worry of excessive notifications from my NY Times app and never having to worry about listening to my hundred unopened voicemails.

On the other hand, being connected to all this information is important in fostering an informed society. I now know more people that read the news than ever before. It’s refreshing to be able to have meaningful conversations with friends and colleagues about issues concerning me.

In being informed, people form their own opinions from what they have read and are made to believe. Although it seems people are often at war with each other about their differing opinions, especially on social media, it’s important to never forget that everybody is entitled to their own opinion. The decisive political actions happening in this country keep polarizing us and distracting us from the real issues at hand, like the facts that several environmental regulations are being rolled back by the Trump administration and that Roe v. Wade may be in danger of being overturned.

Being informed is now a full-time job. The days of reading the paper in the morning and watching the news at night, and going to bed without all of the noise in your head of what is going on in the world, are gone. Cell phones and computers have given most people a platform to take part share in discussions on current events, making it difficult to separate oneself from all the madness.

Despite the exhaustion of staying up to date, it is crucial to do so. Several important decisions being made for the U.S. depend on informed citizens having a voice to be able to give voices to them. Pay attention to what’s happening, and try to read reputable news sources so you don’t get the wrong information.