Thanks for the memories | The Triangle

With a little over one month left of Drexel University’s spring term, I’m left to reflect on my time here; my options for next year have been ruminating in my mind, and I’ve ultimately decided to depart. My year here, nonetheless, has been quite profound; with the help of those I’ve met in Philadelphia, I’ve unearthed a collection of lessons that could not have been found in my textbooks. This is the best advice I can formulate from my experiences:

You’ll be asked to memorize mathematical equations, but the most significant aspects of college can’t be quantified.

You may inadvertently lose your goldfish in the sink’s pipeline; it’s acceptable to cry for one minute — no longer.

No one knows what they’re doing — not even the students at the university parallel to us.

If you mention you’re from New England during the Eagles’ parade, duck quickly.

Rejection is fabulous — truly.

When you run out of meal swipes, do not attempt to live off protein powder and yogurt for the remainder of the quarter.

You may spend some nights in the dirt, but these nights are worthwhile when you’re surrounded by a support system; this is especially true if you are a cadet in Drexel’s ROTC Battalion.

On that note, “Dare to lead!”

You should never lie about your height on Tinder; it will come back to bite you in the behind.

It’s okay to spend the night with someone and never talk to them again.

It’s not okay to spend the night with someone who doesn’t own toilet paper or even hand soap.

Be studious, and be equally spontaneous.

The Schuylkill River is not a bath, but you’ll certainly come across individuals who think otherwise.

Befriend those who appreciate you in all your weirdness.

If you don’t comprehend colloquial vocabulary oftentimes used by college students, the Urban Dictionary app is free.

You’ll question everything when you find yourself in Hagerty Library at 1 a.m.; have a little faith.

If your brother asks you to edit his senior thesis on mitigating factors, say yes; you’ll learn something — even if it’s just the proper spelling of his full name.

Sometimes you’ll spend $76.35 at Shake Shack in one week; the hate you’ll have for yourself won’t last long.

Ignore those who criticize the abundance of love you bestow onto others.

Most importantly enjoy every chapter of your life — no matter how short they may sometimes present themselves.

I hope I’ve made at least the smallest impact on the Drexel community; if I’m remembered by one person — if in 10 years they smile when they think of me — then my time here was beyond worthwhile. With all of my heart, I thank each and every one of you I’ve met in Philadelphia; I have so much love for you and for this beautiful city. See you — if I am so lucky — sometime soon.

Peace and love.